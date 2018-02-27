Aabenraa, Denmark, 2018-02-27 11:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Referring to section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act this is to announce that as at 26 February 2018 Sydbank A/S has through direct and indirect holdings at its disposal 3,529,304 shares in Sydbank A/S, equal to 5.016% of the total number of shares in Sydbank A/S.



The Bank's holding of own shares is predominantly attributable to the Bank's share buyback programme of DKK 664m. The share buyback programme was initiated on 2 March 2017 and was completed on 31 December 2017. The share buyback programme is described in detail in Company Announcement 04/2017.



The Board of Directors recommends to the AGM on 14 March 2018 that the repurchased shares be cancelled.



