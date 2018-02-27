sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,064 Euro		+0,008
+14,29 %
WKN: A0B6WN ISIN: LT0000100661 Ticker-Symbol: YCJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
LINAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LINAS AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LINAS AB
LINAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LINAS AB0,064+14,29 %