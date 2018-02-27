Panevezys, Lithuania, 2018-02-27 11:35 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 27, 2018 AB "Linas" Board confirmed AB "Linas" consolidated interim financial reports of twelve months of year 2017 which are not checked by the auditors and prepared acc.to International financial accountability standards accepted by EU.



The sales incomes of Company AB "Linas" and Group of companies of year 2017 made 12,83 mln EUR. On 2016 the sales incomes were 13,04 mln EUR. Actual sales incomes of year 2017 in comparison with year 2016 is lower in 0,21 mln EUR or 1,6 %.



AB "Linas" profit before taxation of year 2017 is 0,20 mln EUR when on year 2016 profit before taxation made 0,52 mln EUR.



AB "Linas" group of companies profit before taxation of year 2017 made 0,46 mln EUR when on year 2016 profit before taxation made 0,76 mln EUR.



The export volumes of AB "Linas" Group of companies on year 2017 made 82,5 % of all production sales, and on 2016 it was exported 86,8 % of the production.



Presenting confirmation of the responsible persons of AB "Linas" and interim consolidated not audited financial reports of twelve months of year 2017.



Director of AB "Linas" Daiva Minkeviciene +370 45 506100



