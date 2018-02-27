Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Announces "ScanSync" - a New Function for Diagnostic Ultrasound That Reduces the Burden on Operators - Which Is to Be Supported by the "ARIETTA Prologue"

VIENNA, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This function enables the operation of the diagnostic ultrasound system via auto detection of transducer movement.

Hitachi Medical Systems Europe, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) ("Hitachi") today announced "Scan-Synced control" (hereafter ScanSync), a function that allows automatic ultrasound scanning by automatically controlling the transducer movement. This function will be supported on the diagnostic ultrasound system "ARIETTA Prologue". ScanSync* auto-detects transducer movement to freeze, store, and unfreeze images (restart real-time image display). This enables the operator to take a desired still image without adopting a strained or unnatural posture, even if the operator cannot reach the ultrasound control panel or if both hands of the operator are fully occupied, which helps reduce the physical burden placed on operators while streamlining workflow.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/646792/Hitachi_Ultrasound_ARIETTA.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/646793/Hitachi_Ultrasound_ScanSync.jpg )



Ultrasound examinations are being performed not only for traditional applications such as the abdomen, cardiac, and OB/GYN, but also in other specialty areas such as breast, thyroid, orthopedics, and surgery. As a result, ultrasound has become an essential part in modern healthcare. In orthopedics for example, diagnostic ultrasound systems are widely used for examinations of the shoulder or limbs. There are many cases where the operators' hands are occupied in supporting the patient's body or conducting a biopsy, requiring them to seek support from a medical assistant or adopt an unnatural posture to perform ultrasound examinations by themselves. In both these situations, it is difficult to freeze an image at the desired time, and additional operations like scrolling back through the images are needed. Additionally, adopting an unnatural posture strains the operator and increases their physical burden.

ScanSync*, supported by "ARIETTA Prologue", analyzes images in real-time and detects transducer movements automatically via a newly developed image recognition technology, without a special switch, remote control, etc. Traditional image taking (Scan) and operation of the ultrasound system (Control) can be activated by smooth transducer movements (Synchronize). The workflow of ultrasound operation is streamlined because the control panel operation gets unnecessary by using this function. ScanSync* is expected to be used not only in orthopedics application, but also for lower limb vessel examinations, echo guided biopsy for breast and thyroid, veterinary examination, and so on.

* ScanSync can be used by L64, a high frequency transducer for normal examinations.

As a leading company in diagnostic imaging, Hitachi is committed to continue to provide innovative medical imaging solutions that meet and expand the diverse requirements of its users.

ScanSync will for the first time be exhibited at the ECR (European Congress of Radiology) held in Vienna, Republic of Austria, from February 28 to March 4, 2018.

Reference

Movie of ScanSync: https://youtu.be/MfKUmrAQDio

About Hitachi Medical Systems Europe

Hitachi Healthcare in Europe is represented by Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG, Zug, Switzerland. The company is a first choice supplier of open and powerful high-field MRI systems, multi-slice CT systems as well as medical ultrasound, endoscopic and optical topography systems (NIRS). Ultrasound expertise encompasses clinical applications such as radiology, cardiology, internal medicine, obstetrics/gynecology, gastroenterology, urology and surgery. Hitachi Medical Systems Europe offers a complete range of solutions to address a wide range of medical challenges. For more information about Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG, please visit http://www.hitachi-medical-systems.eu

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2016 (ended March 31, 2017) totaled 9,162.2 billion yen ($81.8 billion). The Hitachi Group is a global leader in the Social Innovation Business, and it has approximately 304,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation, Hitachi is providing solutions to customers in a broad range of sectors, including Power / Energy, Industry / Distribution / Water, Urban Development, and Finance / Government & Public / Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com

