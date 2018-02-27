Baron Oil said on Tuesday it had agreed farm in to the North Sea Wick prospect in an interest held by Corallian Energy Limited. The AIM-listed company said it would enter into a fully-termed farmout agreement and pay 20% of the costs of the Wick well, currently estimated at £0.84m, plus £6,500 in back costs, to earn a 15% interest in the licence. Baron chairman Bill Colvin said the Wick Prospect offered a rare opportunity to drill a low cost and relatively low-risk well in the near term. "Our ...

