Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Maxim Integrated Products Boosted its Dividend By 17%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on February 28, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) ("Maxim") following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on February 28, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on February 27, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on MXIM:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MXIM

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Dividend Declared

On January 26, 2018, Maxim's Board of Directors approved a 17% increase in the quarterly dividend. A cash dividend of $0.42 per share will be paid on March 15, 2018, to stockholders of record on March 01, 2018.

Maxim's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.71%, which is more than double compared to the average dividend yield of 1.24% for the Technology sector. The Company has raised dividend for eight years in a row.

Dividend Insight

Maxim has a dividend payout ratio of 63.6%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.64 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Maxim is forecasted to report earnings of $2.84 for the next year, which is considerably higher than the Company's annualized dividend of $1.68 per share.

At the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2018, ended December 30, 2017, Maxim's total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $2.82 billion, reflecting an increase of $49 million from the prior quarter. During the reported quarter, the Company generated cash flow from operations of $230 million, paid dividends of $101 million, and made stock repurchases worth $77 million. Maxim's trailing twelve months free cash flow was $849 million. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Maxim

On February 06, 2018, Methodics Inc., the leader in IP lifecycle management, announced that Maxim has selected its Percipient platform for Maxim's worldwide chip design operations. Maxim's global team will use Methodics' Percipient solution in the development of products using their next-generation process technology.

The Methodics platform provides a way for Maxim's ever-growing portfolio of design data to be identified, stored, traced, and organized. The platform is built on a high-performance database that speeds search, reduces synchronization time, and reduces workspace size significantly. The system's advanced caching and data distribution capabilities are geared for enterprise requirements, eliminating network latency, reducing workspace creation time, and reducing disk-space consumption.

About Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Maxim develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. The Company is empowering design innovation for its automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer, and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Maxim Integrated Products' stock marginally advanced 0.84%, ending the trading session at $62.52.

Volume traded for the day: 1.51 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 13.43%; previous three-month period - up 16.82%; past twelve-month period - up 38.75%; and year-to-date - up 19.59%

After yesterday's close, Maxim Integrated Products' market cap was at $13.43 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 28.17.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.69%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Broad Line industry. This sector was up 1.2% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors