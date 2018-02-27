The Global Market for Floating Power Plant is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.15% Driven by Burgeoning Power Demand in Remote Areas

BENGALURU, India, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report"Floating Power Plant Market by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Rest of the World (RoW)); by Source of Energy (Oil/Gas Floating Power Plant, Wind Floating Power Plant, Solar Floating Power Plant, Nuclear Floating Power Plant and Others)" - Outlook (2018-2022)byResearchFox Consulting, the Global Floating Power Plant (FPP) Market is projected to reachUSD 1.45 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period.

In 2017, APAC leads the global market and is expected to continue to dominate during the forecasted period

Based on geography, the FPP Market has been segmented into North America FPP Market, South America FPP Market, Europe FPP Market, APAC FPP Market and RoW FPP Market. Among these segments,Asia Pacific remains the leader in market share of FPP due to the growing demand for power due to population explosion and scarcity of land mass for constructing power plants. In terms of market share Europe follows APAC and leads the regional markets in growth rate.The European market is expected to witness highest adoption rate due to greater scope of growth opportunities of FPP market.

Solar FPP to show highest adoption trends in the forecast period

By source of energy, the FPP market has been categorised into Oil/Gas FPP Market, Wind FPP Market, Solar FPP Market, Nuclear FPP Market and Other FPP Market. Oil/gas is dominating the FPP market due to its ease of availability and lesser cost of installation compared to other sources of energy. However, the solar FPP market is expected to have a significant growth in the coming years because of increased penetration of solar energy solutions, driven by demand for clean energy to combat global warming and reduction of carbon dioxide emission.

TopVendors of Floating Power Plant

ResearchFox has identified and studied the major vendors of floating power plant and has come up with the market share of each of these vendors. The top vendors of floating power plant identified and discussed in this report include, Wartsila Corporation (Finland), MAN Diesel & Turbo SE (Germany), Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), Ciel & Terre International (France) and others. Majority of the vendors for floating power plant originate either from Asia or Europe.

Topics Covered in theFloating Power Plant Market - Outlook (2018-22)

Introduction, Executive Overview, Research Methodology, Market Size and Growth, Competitive Landscape, Company Classification, Region Outlook, Market Metrics, Porter's Five Forces Model, Analysis of Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Market Segmentation and Study based on Geography and Sources of Energy.

Methodology Adopted

Team ResearchFox

Contact:

