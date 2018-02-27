Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Booz Allen's Adjusted EPS Rose 26.3% Y-o-Y

Stock Monitor: FTI Consulting Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Booz Allen reported revenues of $1.50 billion, rising 6.8% from the $1.40 billion recorded at the end of Q3 FY17. However, the Company's GAAP net revenue numbers fell short of market expectations of $1.52 billion. Furthermore, the Company's revenues, excluding billable expenses, rose 8.3% to $1.06 billion in Q3 FY18 from $975.95 million in Q3 FY17.

The defense contractor recorded a net income of $69.77 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in Q3 FY18 compared to $55.59 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17. The Company's adjusted net income grew to $70.25 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, during Q3 FY18 from $56.63 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected Booz Allen to report an adjusted net income of $0.43 per diluted share for Q3 FY18.

Operating Metrics

In the three months ended December 31, 2017, the Company spent $712.26 million on cost of revenues, up from $652.24 million in the prior year's same quarter. The Company incurred billable expenses of $443.02 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $428.69 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's general and administrative expenses came in at $209.86 million versus $201.18 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's total operating costs and expenses came in at $1.38 billion during Q3 FY18, up from $1.30 billion in Q3 FY17.

The McLean, Virginia-based Company's adjusted operating income increased to $118.09 million during Q3 FY18 from $109.18 million in the previous year's comparable quarter. Furthermore, the Company reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $134.79 million, or 9.0% of revenues, in Q3 FY18 versus $122.53 million, or 8.7% of revenues, in Q3 FY17.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During the three months ended December 31, 2017, Booz Allen generated $68.86 million in cash from operating activities, up from $65.96 million in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017. However, the Company's free cash flow fell to $42.78 million in Q3 FY18 from $50.55 million in Q3 FY17.

Booz Allen had cash and cash equivalents of $289.50 million as on December 31, 2017, compared to $217.42 million as on March 31, 2017. Furthermore, the Company's long-term debt increased to $1.77 billion as on December 31, 2017, from $1.47 billion as on March 31, 2017.

Dividend and Share Repurchase

In its quarterly earnings report, the Company's Board of Directors announced a 12% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.19 per share. The dividend will be paid on February 28, 2018, to stockholders of record as on February 14, 2018.

During Q3 FY18, the Company paid dividends of approximately $25 million and has repurchased approximately 833 thousand shares. Additionally, in the first three quarters of FY18, the Company has returned $275 million in the form of regular dividends and share repurchases.

Outlook

In its guidance for the full year FY18, Booz Allen expects revenue growth to be in the range of 5.5% to 7.5%, and adjusted diluted EPS is projected to be between $1.87 and $1.95.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's stock marginally rose 0.78%, ending the trading session at $38.80.

Volume traded for the day: 662.79 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 3.60%; previous six-month period - up 14.12%; past twelve-month period - up 8.02%; and year-to-date - up 1.76%

After yesterday's close, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's market cap was at $5.56 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.20.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.96%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Management Services industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

