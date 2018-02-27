REDMOND, WA--(Marketwired - February 27, 2018) - Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), a leading global provider of advanced data programming and security provisioning solutions for flash-memory, flash based microcontrollers, secure elements and authentication ICs announces the production availability of SentriX provisioning support for the OPTIGA Trust X device from Infineon Technologies.

Suppliers in the internet of things (IoT) market are not only concerned with IP theft and illegal product cloning but also must contend with system hacking by those seeking to exploit vulnerabilities found in modern connected devices. Attacks on products used in building automation, smart grid and commercial applications have led to negative financial impacts as well as diminished brand reputation and decreased customer confidence. A growing number of security experts confirm that software methods alone are insufficient to protect devices from increasingly sophisticated hackers. The best method for OEMs to prevent attacks is to design hardware based security, such as the OPTIGA Trust X, directly into their products.

Many OEMs have implemented hardware security solutions such as the Infineon OPTIGA Trust family to protect their devices against these threats. The SentriX system from Data I/O, combined with services provided by programming center and EMS partners, allow OEMs of any size to securely provision these devices from early samples all the way to high volume production.

"We are pleased to partner with Infineon to provide a trusted and secured provisioning solution for the new OPTIGA Trust X," said Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. "The SentriX Secure Provisioning System allows OEMs to securely embed the OPTIGA Trust X with a hardware-based root-of-trust during the manufacturing flow with no minimum order quantities. As the IoT market grows and attacks become increasingly prevalent, OEMs of all sizes must have a cost-effective and integrated method to enable hardware based security."

"OPTIGA Trust X is the best-fit security solution for IoT devices," said Timo Grassmann, Head of Product Marketing Connected Device Security, Infineon Technologies. "The OPTIGA Trust X is easy to integrate and work with, reducing your design effort for faster time-to-market. Infineon has collaborated with Data I/O to enable their SentriX Secure Provisioning System to give IoT OEMs of any size a secure provisioning solution."

Data I/O is a proud member of the Infineon Security Partners Network and first announced support for the Infineon OPTIGA family of products in March of 2017. Data I/O and Infineon has been working together since then to make sure new members of the OPTIGA Trust family of products have SentriX secure provisioning support.

Learn more about the SentriX Provisioning platform at www.dataio.com/sentrix.

Learn more about the Infineon OPTIGA Trust X at www.infineon.com/OPTIGA-Trust-X

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other markets. Today, our customers use Data I/O security provisioning and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, assuring success for our customers. For more information, please visit www.dataio.com

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon is the key to a better future. In the 2017 fiscal year (ending 30 September), the Company reported sales of around EUR7.1 billion with about 37,500 employees worldwide. Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRANKFURT: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (OTCQX: IFNNY).

Further information is available at www.infineon.com

