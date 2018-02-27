Active-Investors: Free Research Report as National Oilwell Varco's Quarterly Revenue Jumped 16%; Net Loss Narrowed

Stock Monitor: TechnipFMC Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

National Oilwell Varco's revenues for the fourth quarter 2017 were $1.97 billion, reflecting an increase 16% compared to revenue of $1.69 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $1.94 billion.

During Q4 2017, National Oilwell Varco's operating loss was $111 million compared to $766 million in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted EBITDA was $197 million for the reported quarter versus $102 million in the year earlier same quarter.

For Q4 2017, National Oilwell Varco's net loss was $14 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $714 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers were in-line with market expectations for a loss of $0.04 per share.

National Oilwell Varco's revenues for the full year 2017 were $7.30 billion compared to $7.25 billion in FY16. The Company's net loss was $237 million, or $0.63 per share, for FY17.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, National Oilwell Varco's Wellbore Technologies generated revenues of $715 million, up 35% from revenues of $531 million in Q4 2016. The segment's operating loss was $21 million in the reported quarter versus $439 million in the year earlier comparable quarter. Wellbore Technologies' adjusted EBITDA was $107 million in Q4 2017 compared to $20 million in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, National Oilwell Varco's Completion & Production Solutions revenues advanced 15% to $690 million on a y-o-y basis compared to $602 million in Q4 2016, driven by revenues from growing deliveries of pressure pumping equipment and composite pipe. The segment's reported quarter operating profit was $19 million versus operating loss of $134 million in the year earlier corresponding quarter. During Q4 2017, Completion & Production Solutions' adjusted EBITDA was $74 million compared to $69 million in Q4 2016.

Backlog for capital equipment orders for Completion & Production Solutions at December 31, 2017, was $1.07 billion. The segment's new orders were $501 million during the reported quarter, representing a book-to-bill of 125%. The majority of the segment's business units secured orders in excess of 100% book-to-bill.

During Q4 2017, National Oilwell Varco's Rig Technologies generated revenues of $614 million compared to $613 million in Q4 2016. The segment's revenues improved from shipments to customers that deferred deliveries from the previous quarter, increased order intake, and a seasonal improvement in service and repair work. The segment recorded operating loss of $51 million in the reported quarter versus $121 million in the prior year's same quarter. Rig Technologies' adjusted EBITDA was $70 million in Q4 2017 compared to $71 million in Q4 2016. Higher volumes drove the improvement in adjusted EBITDA.

Backlog for capital equipment orders for Rig Systems at December 31, 2017, was $1.89 billion. The segment's new orders during the reported quarter were $169 million.

Cash Matters

As of December 31, 2017, National Oilwell Varco had $1.44 billion in cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $2.71 billion, while the Company had $3.0 billion available on its revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2017. As of December 31, 2017, National Oilwell Varco had a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 16.1%. The Company's cash flow from operations was $321 million for Q4 2017. For FY17, National Oilwell Varco's cash flow from operations was $832 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, National Oilwell Varco's stock marginally climbed 0.30%, ending the trading session at $36.18.

Volume traded for the day: 2.29 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 13.27%; previous six-month period - up 20.28%; past and year-to-date - up 0.44%

After yesterday's close, National Oilwell Varco's market cap was at $13.38 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.55%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

