Nasdaq has agreed to admit the following mortgage bond futures to trading and clearing as of 1st of March, 2018



ISIN Underlying code Name Expiration date Settlement (fixing) date SE0010902841 5835 3YMBFM8 28-06-2018 02-07-2018 SE0010902858 5841 20YMBFM8 28-06-2018 02-07-2018 SE0010902866 5838 30YMBFM8 28-06-2018 02-07-2018



See more details in the attached documents.



For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Dennis Modell at tel + 45 3377 0352 or e-mail dennis.modell@nasdaq.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=665912