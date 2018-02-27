The "Global Variable Data Printing Market Research Report, Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares And Forecast 2017 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16% globally during the forecast period.

Globally improved manufacturing activities and growing e-commerce industry are driving the market growth. However, new technologies that enable printing on packages might diminish the demand of the labels and cost of raw materials may affect the market growth adversely. Furthermore, increasing demand in developing economies, emergence of new products and technologies and expanding digital expertise is creating opportunity for the market.

Asia-Pacific is dominating the global variable data printing market and is accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period. Due to rising health and safety concerns, market of emerging economies like China and India are increasing as changing consumer inclination towards health and awareness is driving the market. Further, frequently changing lifestyle along with the growing demand for consumer goods may also influence the market in this region. Moreover, China is a global leader in the manufacturing and supply of printing materials and equipment followed by North America and Europe. Rest for the world hold immense opportunity in variable data printing for the forecast period.

Major market players are using various strategies such as expansion, merger acquisitions, collaboration, partnership and product launch to hold large market share in the global variable data printing market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Overview

3. Market Determinants

4. Market Segmentation

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Geographical Analysis

7. Company Profiles

3M Company (U.S.)

Afinia Label (UK)

Allied Printing (U.S.)

Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.)

Canon Inc. (Japan)

Cenveo (U.S.)

HP Inc. (U.S.)

Marcus Printing Company (U.S.)

Mondi Plc (South Africa)

Quad/Graphics Inc. (U.S.)

R.R. Donnelley Sons Company (U.S.)

SSK Infotech (India)

Smithers Group (U.S.)

WS Packaging Group Inc. (U.S.)

Xerox Corporation (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/scwk7h/global_variable?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227005982/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Publishing and Printing