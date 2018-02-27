CNH Industrial N.V.: Behind the Wheel: STEYR takes to the slopes in World Cup ski jumping

Behind the Wheel: STEYR takes to the slopes in World Cup ski jumping

Adrenaline and passion provide the backdrop for the Austrian brand's tractors, which work in extreme conditions to prepare both the hill and the entire Kulm ski jumping site. Watch the full webisode on: cnhindustrial.com/behindthewheel (http://cnhindustrial.com/en-us/media/behind_the_wheel_videos/Pages/default.aspx)

London, February 27, 2018

STEYR Traktoren, the specialist tractor brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is proud to provide support in the preparation of the ski jumping championships that regularly take place in the Austrian city of Kulm.

In the latest webisode from the Behind the Wheel Series, the Head of the Organizing Committee of the Kulm leg of the World Ski Jumping Championship, and Olympic medal-winning ski jumper Hubert Neuper, is amongst those who explain how STEYR is a partner to rely on during the preparation of the hill, even during changeable and challenging weather conditions.

Five tractors from the 4125 Profi CVT, 4110 and 4120 Multi ranges, in the orange municipality color scheme, were made available. CASE Construction Equipment, CNH Industrial's global construction equipment brand, also has a cameo role: the brand's G Series wheel loaders are featured during their snow clearing activities

CNH IndustrialN.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com (http://www.cnhindustrial.com)

