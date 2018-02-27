Australia-focused coal company Altona Energy told investors on Tuesday that its joint-venture company, Arckaringa Coal Chemical, had been granted a renewal for its three exploration licences on the Westfield, Wintinna and Murloocoppie tenements. Altona stated that it had reduced the size of the Wintinna license, removing an area considered by the board to be the "least likely to contain economically extractable coal." The new licences, issued by the South Australia government with minimum ...

