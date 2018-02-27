HEINEKEN NV: HEINEKEN opens new brewery in Meoqui, Mexico

Brewery constructed following circular economy principles

Amsterdam, 27 February 2018 - Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) today opened a new brewery in Meoqui, Chihuahua, Mexico. The brewery, the company's seventh in Mexico, has a production capacity of 6 million hectolitres per year and will produce leading brands such as Tecate, Dos Equis and Heineken for the Mexican market as well as for export markets. With a US$500 million investment, the new brewery is the largest greenfield project in the company's history. The brewery is constructed following circular economy principles, focusing on renewable energy and efficient water usage. The Mexican market is of great importance to HEINEKEN; the country has a dynamic economy and rich culture, which helped to drive four years of consecutive growth in the national beer market[1].

Javier Corral Jurado, Governor of Chihuahua, said: "HEINEKEN's new brewery in Meoqui will produce significant economic advantage to the area, which will be a reference for the state and an incentive for other industries." The Governor highlighted the importance of creating ties with the private sector to advance projects that drive progress and fuel the local economy.

Jean-François van Boxmeer, Chairman of the Executive Board/CEO of HEINEKEN said: "Mexico is an important market for HEINEKEN. With a developing economy, a rich geographical and demographic diversity and a flourishing beer sector, we see great additional potential here. I am proud that the Meoqui brewery will be one of our biggest and 'greenest' breweries showcasing our long-term commitment to the country, the region and the environment."

Environmental sustainability has been central to the design of the new brewery. The Meoqui brewery operates following circular economy principles. It will use 100% renewable electricity. The windows in the brewery, for example, contain photovoltaic cells that will create approximately 12% of the electricity for the site. The remainder will come from wind power.

The brewery will also have a wastewater treatment plant, which will allow the use of biogas in boilers and reuse treated water for the cleaning of shared facilities and the irrigation of green spaces. The Meoqui brewery will be HEINEKEN's most water efficient brewery globally and is aiming to use just two litres of water for every litre of beer produced by 2020.

The brewery's opening ceremony was attended by around 200 national and international guests including Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal, Secretary of Economy of Mexico; Javier Corral Jurado, Governor of Chihuahua; Ismael Pérez, Mayor of Meoqui; José Antonio Fernández Carbajal, Vice-Chairman of the HEINEKEN Supervisory Board; Javier Astaburuaga Sanjinés, Member of the HEINEKEN Supervisory Board; Jean-François van Boxmeer, Chairman of the Executive Board/CEO of HEINEKEN; Marc Busain, President Americas of HEINEKEN and Dolf van den Brink, Managing Director of HEINEKEN Mexico.

