DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc. And Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Acuity Brands, Inc. ('Acuity' or 'the Company') (NYSE: AYI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between June 29, 2016 and April 3, 2017, inclusive (the 'Class Period'), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 5, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the lawsuit, the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) known trends were negatively impacting sales of Acuity's products; (2) Acuity's ability to achieve profitable sales growth was overstated; and (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Acuity's current and future business and financial prospects lacked a reasonable basis. Following this news, the Company's stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm.

