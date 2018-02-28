sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

72,96 Euro		+0,71
+0,98 %
WKN: 857032 ISIN: JP3538800008 Ticker-Symbol: TDK 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
TDK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TDK CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,07
75,12
08:33
72,50
74,55
08:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TDK CORPORATION
TDK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TDK CORPORATION72,96+0,98 %