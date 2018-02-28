Alliance to co-develop the first multifunction smart hub that incorporates wireless infrastructure for multiple mobile network operators.

Designed to provide a complete, integrated solution that connects cities, citizens and businesses.

American Tower (NYSE: AMT), a global leader in wireless communications infrastructure, and Citybeacon, a pioneer in the development of next-generation digital smart hubs, today announced a global alliance to accelerate wireless densification and enhance city services. The companies are developing a connected smart hub that enables smart city applications and provides shared wireless infrastructure for a complete, multimedia digital city experience.

The state-of-the-art smart hub is designed for cities to communicate with citizens more effectively, ensure the safety and security of public spaces, use data to enable smarter decision making and provide reliable and robust connectivity. The open platform enables a variety of city and commercial applications, such as Internet of Things (IoT) sensors for environmental monitoring, information station for visitors, local or state-wide announcements, targeted digital advertisements, emergency services and, now with the alliance, wireless infrastructure for multiple mobile network operators.

"The goal at Citybeacon is to bridge the gap between the digital and physical world. The alliance with American Tower will provide a complete digital city solution that will include the ability to provide wireless broadband, the backbone of connected technology and a key requirement for any smart city," said Arthur Van De Poll, CEO of Citybeacon. "Citybeacon has gained great traction with cities in Europe and Asia, including our support at the upcoming Asian Games in the City of Palembang, Indonesia. We are excited to work with American Tower to accelerate the digital transformation of cities in the U.S. and worldwide."

The co-developed product addresses two critical needs in urban markets today: mobile network densification through small cell technology and access to numerous new digital amenities and services for cities and their citizens.

"This alliance with Citybeacon supports our urban strategy to provide more prime, street-level site locations for mobile network operators, as they densify their networks and transition to 5G and beyond," said Steven Marshall, President, U.S. Tower, a division of American Tower Corporation. "Network densification in cities is, and will continue to be, a focus for our customers. This innovative solution provides wireless real estate, hiding in the form of a streamlined multifunction smart hub, to be deployed quickly and efficiently."

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 150,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the "Earnings Materials" and "Company Industry Resources" sections of our investor relations website at americantower.com.

About Citybeacon

Citybeacon is a market leader in first-class, multifunctional, intelligent next-gen infrastructure solutions powered by a scalable, secure and open platform. For more information about Citybeacon, please visit citybeacon.info.

