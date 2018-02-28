TSYS (NYSE: TSS), a leading global payments solutions provider, today announced it has extended its long-term agreement with Capital One (Europe) PLC to continue providing processing services for Capital One's UK portfolio of consumer credit card accounts for multiple years. This news comes on the heels of TSYS extending its agreement with Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) in North America, announced in December 2017.

Capital One has grown to become one of the UK's top ten card providers in just over 20 years, with a focus on customer service. This has resulted in Capital One becoming the only card provider with a 4-star rated credit card from the Fairbanking Ratings Report*.

"TSYS and Capital One have forged an excellent working relationship through the years, which has resulted in strong growth and innovative partnerships" said Ashley Beard, Director of Account Management, TSYS International. "This ongoing partnership creates further opportunities for continued success to bring innovative card solutions to market with our award-winning and dynamic partner."

Terms of the multi-year agreement were not released.

*Fairbanking Ratings Report: A Tipping Point in UK Banking Culture, 2017

About TSYS

TSYS (NYSE: TSS) is a leading global payments provider, offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments spectrum from issuer processing and merchant acquiring to prepaid program management. We succeed because we put people, and their needs, at the heart of every decision. It's an approach we call 'People-Centered Payments

Our headquarters are located in Columbus, Ga., U.S.A., with approximately 11,800 team members and local offices across 13 countries. TSYS generated revenue of $4.9 billion in 2017, while processing more than 27.8 billion transactions. We are a member of The Civic 50 and were named one of the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere magazine. TSYS is a member of the S&P 500 and routinely posts all important information on its website. For more, visit tsys.com.

