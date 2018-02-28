28 February 2018 Announcement No. 2



Notice convening the NKT Annual General Meeting The Annual General Meeting of NKT A/S will be held on Thursday 22 March 2018, at 3:00 pm CET at Tivoli Hotel & Congress Center, (auditorium Carstensen) Arni Magnussons Gade 2, 1577 Copenhagen V (Conference Entrance).



Attached please find invitation and agenda with the full content of proposals and exhibits, including overview of candidates for the NKT Board of Directors and draft of remuneration policy.



Admission cards can be requested until Monday 19 March 2018 at 10:00 am CET via NKT Shareholder Portal at www.nkt.com or via Computershare A/S on telephone +45 4546 0997.



The NKT 2017 Annual Report can be found and printed from www.nkt.com.



Contact InvestorRelations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654 Press: Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, Tel.: +45 2349 9098



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=666256