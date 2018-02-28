Strategic options to improve regional transport connectivity

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) has been awarded a contract by Highways England to develop possible solutions for improving the transport network around the motorways north west of Manchester.

Highways England's Strategic Road Network in this area forms part of a key east-west connection linking the city regions of Liverpool and Manchester across the Pennines to Leeds, Sheffield and on to the North East. The Manchester North-West Quadrant project aims to improve capacity and reliability of east-west road connections, boost the local and regional economy and help establish the North of England as a global powerhouse.

Over a two-year term, Jacobs and its supply chain partners will identify potential route options for increasing capacity and resilience on this part of the network. The project scope includes engineering, technological, environmental, economic and traffic modeling analysis, together with stakeholder management and design project management.

"The Manchester North-West Quadrant project is a critical part of the northern transport network and has the potential to impact local, regional, national and international transport movements," said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure Europe Senior Vice President and General Manager Donald Morrison. "As a leading provider of transportation infrastructure solutions, we look forward to delivering practical options that can be taken forward for public consultation."

Highways England is the government organization charged with operating England's motorways and major A roads. This includes modernizing and maintaining the highways a network of around 4,300 miles.

Jacobs delivers major transportation projects around the world, including projects in the U.K., such as Highways England's National Infrastructure and Regional Investment Programs and its Smart Motorways Program. Jacobs' highway and traffic experts are supporting clients with a range of capabilities from transport planning and modeling, intelligent mobility, connected vehicle and environmental solutions to full project life cycle road infrastructure management.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2017 revenue when combined with full-year CH2M revenues and a talent force of more than 74,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended September 29, 2017, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 Business, 1A Risk Factors, 3 Legal Proceedings, and 7 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180228005343/en/

Contacts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Kerrie Sparks, 214-583-8433

or

Brian Morandi, 720-286-0719