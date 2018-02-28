Raisio plc Stock Exchange Release 28 February 2018



Financial Statements 2017, Corporate Governance Statement 2017 and Remuneration Statement 2017 published



Raisio plc's Financial Statements and Board of Directors' Report for the financial year ended on 31 December 2017 as well as the Raisio Group's Corporate Governance Statement 2017 have been published on 28 February 2018. Board of Directors' Report also includes non-financial reporting. The documents are attached to this release in pdf format.



Furthermore, the Raisio Group's Remuneration Statement 2017 has been published on 28 February 2018 and is available on Raisio's web site at www.raisio.com as are the Financial Statements and the Corporate Governance Statement.



Raisio's Annual Review will be published on 7 March 2018. Annual Review is available at the address https://annualreview2017.raisio.com as well as on the Company's web site at www.raisio.com.



RAISIO PLC



Heidi Hirvonen Communications and IR Manager tel. +358 50 567 3060





