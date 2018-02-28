The Chinese polysilicon provider reports overall increasing sales and production, as well a considerable increase in polysilicon ASPs for the second half of last year.Chinese polysilicon provider Daqo New Energy Corp. has achieved solid financial and operational results for both the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017. Daqo stressed that 2017 was the best year in the company's history, and that in the fourth quarter it achieved record-high production and sales. As for the latest quarter of last year, the company's revenue amounted to €103.7 million, up from $.89.4 million in the previous ...

