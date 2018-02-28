Šiauliai, Lietuva, 2018-02-28 15:24 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unaudited revenue of Gubernija AB in 2017 the income made EUR 7.454 million, respectively in 2016 the income was EUR 8.184 million. 8.9 percent decreased in sales volumes had an inflationary effect on the Company's operating expenses. This has led to lower EBITDA and net profit margins. The Company's EBITDA in 2017 was thousand 5.3 EUR, in 2016 it was EUR 158 thousand. In the year 2017 the loss of twelve months without tax deduction made EUR 0.646 million, in the year 2016 the loss of twelve months was EUR 0.510 million.



We hereby present the Unaudited Interim Financial Statements of 12 months of the year 2017, prepared in accordance with Business Accounting Standards as adopted to be used in the Republic of Lithuania, together with Confirmation from responsible persons.



This information is also available at www.gubernija.lt.



Gubernija, AB General Manager Vijoleta Dunauskiene +370-41-591900



