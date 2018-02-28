Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2018) - Pancontinental Gold Corporation (TSXV: PUC) ("Pancontinental" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of a new, upgraded web site and an updated corporate presentation to reflect the Company's expansion into key battery metals - cobalt, nickel and copper - in addition to gold. The web site domain remains www.pancongold.com, and the new presentation is available for viewing or download from the web site.

Pancontinental recently announced its option agreement, effective January 10, 2018, to acquire a 100% interest in the Montcalm West Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, located in the Porcupine Mining Division, approximately 65 kilometers northwest of Timmins, Ontario, Canada.

"Pancontinental's goal is to become a leading battery metals and gold explorer," said CEO Layton Croft. "We are pursuing four objectives to achieve that goal:

Capitalize on our experienced and successful technical team. Focus on cobalt, nickel, copper and gold, all in or entering bull markets. Acquire properties with established resources and/or in close proximity to producing or former mines in proven mining districts. Target projects in low-risk North American locations with pro-mining local governments and communities, and excellent local infrastructure and labour supply.

Our new web site and corporate presentation provide more information about our Company's capability and plans for implementing these objectives to achieve our goal," Croft said.

About Pancontinental Gold Corporation

Pancontinental is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of its Montcalm West nickel-copper-cobalt project in Ontario, Canada, and its 100%-owned Jefferson gold project in South Carolina, USA. The Company continues to focus on acquiring additional prospective properties in low-risk areas in proximity to producing mines. In 2015, Pancontinental sold its interest in its Australian rare earth element (REE) and uranium properties, formerly held through a joint venture, and retains a 1% gross overriding royalty on 100% of future production.

