The insolvency proceedings of the German photovoltaic company have begun at the district court of Munich district court. According to the insolvency administrator, there is no hope for the parent company and its largest subsidiary in the United States.The Munich District Court opened the insolvency proceedings German solar developer Phoenix Solar AG on Tuesday and appointed lawyer Michael Jaffé as insolvency administrator. Jaffé had previously been appointed as provisional insolvency administrator of the Munich-based company. In a report he draws a bleak picture for the corporation: "The assets ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...