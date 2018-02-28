Agilent Measurement Suite to provide researchers with greater experimental freedom

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) and Imperial College London today signed a strategic scientific collaboration agreement that brings together Agilent's leading analytical technologies with Imperial's outstanding researchers. Under the agreement, Agilent will support Imperial with a broad range of instruments to equip a new Agilent sponsored Measurement Suite.

The Agilent Measurement Suite will be housed within Imperial's Molecular Sciences Research Hub at the new White City Campus due to open later this year. Scientists at Imperial will use the state-of-the-art laboratory to extend their world-renowned interdisciplinary research including fundamental and translational research. Application areas that will benefit include clinical diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, energy and chemicals, environmental science, food testing and agriculture, materials research, and proteomics. The suite will also serve as an Agilent instrument demonstration lab and showcase for customers to experience the company's definitive workflow solutions.

"Imperial College London plays a very important role in advancing a deeper understanding of the world through their lab instruction and research," said Mike McMullen, Agilent President, and CEO. "We recognize the important contributions made by university scientific research to solve real-life challenges from finding new ways to fight cancer, to ensuring the purity of food, to solving major environmental issues. It is an honor for Agilent to support Imperial in building an advanced scientific measurement and analytical laboratory on their new White City Campus. We value our partnership and look forward to taking this important step together," he added.

Imperial's President, Professor Alice Gast commented, "Imperial's new partnership with Agilent is a significant development as we strengthen our industry collaborations. Agilent's best-in-field equipment in the Molecular Sciences Research Hub at White City will catalyze forefront multidisciplinary research on societal challenges from understanding disease on a molecular level to developing clean sources of energy."

The partnership between Imperial and Agilent is expected to drive further collaborative projects to the benefit of both partners, and to move cutting-edge research forward. This collaboration further underlines Agilent's already extensive commitment in support of Academia through its wide range of academic programs and growing network of Agilent Centers of Excellence.

Tony Cass, Professor of Chemical Biology in the Department of Chemistry and Institute of Biomedical Engineering at Imperial, has been appointed Director of the Agilent Measurement Suite. Professor Cass will oversee the collaboration with an objective to develop and facilitate the translation of research, tools, and technology from academia to industry.

About Imperial College London

Imperial College London is one of the world's leading universities. The College's 17,000 students and 8,000 staff are expanding the frontiers of knowledge in science, medicine, engineering and business, and translating their discoveries into benefits for our society.

Imperial is the UK's most international university, according to Times Higher Education, with academic ties to more than 150 countries. Reuters named the College as the UK's most innovative university because of its exceptional entrepreneurial culture and ties to industry.

http://www.imperial.ac.uk/

About White City Campus

Imperial's White City Campus is Imperial's major new campus, co-locating world-class researchers, businesses, and higher education partners to create value from ideas, for the benefit of society on a local, national and global scale. http://www.imperial.ac.uk/white-city-campus/

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to its customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.47 billion in fiscal 2017 and employs 14,200 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.

