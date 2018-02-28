ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

Almere, The Netherlands

February 28, 2018

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today reports its fourth quarter 2017 operating results (unaudited) in accordance with IFRS.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Quarter EUR million Q4 2016 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 New orders 176.9 160.4 203.2 Net sales 172.6 185.3 205.6 Gross profit margin % 44.9 % 40.0 % 39.3 % Operating result 29.9 25.7 34.9 Result from investments (excluding amortization intangible assets resulting from the sale of the 12% stake of ASMPT) 18.4 32.1 14.0 Amortization intangible assets resulting from the sale of the 12% stake of ASMPT (7.0 ) (5.4 ) (4.6 ) Result from sale of ASMPT stake - - 183.9 Net earnings 61.5 42.2 224.8 Normalized net earnings (excluding amortization intangible assets resulting from the sale of the 12% stake of ASMPT and result from sale and dilution of ASMPT stake) 68.5 47.6 45.5

· New orders at €203 million were 27% above the Q3 2017 level and 15% above the level of Q4 2016.

· Net sales for the fourth quarter 2017 were €206 million, an increase of 11% compared to the previous quarter. Year-on-year net sales increased with 19%.

· Operating result increased to €35 million. This increase is mainly the result of higher sales.

· Normalized net earnings for the fourth quarter 2017 decreased by €2 million compared to the third quarter 2017. The €18 million decrease of the result of investment is partly offset by the better operating result of ASMI (+€9 million), lower negative effects of currencies (+€3 million), and the recognition of net losses, mainly in the USA (+€4 million).

COMMENT

Commenting on the results Chuck del Prado said: "In Q4 we realized sales of €206 million and an order intake of €203 million. Our sales were well in line with our guidance while order intake was substantially higher. Our sales included again several deliveries of Intrepid Epitaxy and PECVD systems. As earlier mentioned these products show initially lower margins. The margin on those products showed a clear improvement within the quarter, however this improvement was offset by some incidental results. We expect our gross margin to normalize again in the course of 2018."

OUTLOOK

For Q1 and Q2, on a currency comparable level, we expect sales respectively of €155-175 million and €200-230 million. The broader range for Q2 reflects some uncertainty around the exact timing of individual tool shipments.

For Q1, on a currency comparable level, we expect an order intake of €190-210 million.

For 2018, market watchers currently expect the wafer fab equipment market to increase with, on average, a high single digit percentage. We aim to outgrow the wafer fab equipment market in 2018.

SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM AND CAPITAL REPAYMENT

During the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of May 22, 2017, the Board was authorized to acquire up to 10% of ASMI shares for a period of 18 months.

On April 24, 2017, ASMI announced a partial sale of a stake of approximately 5% of in ASMPT, whereby ASMI indicated to use the proceeds of approximately €245 million for a new share buyback program. The start of this new program for a total amount of €250 million was announced on September 22, 2017. At that time, ASMI also announced that it had the intention to reduce its capital by withdrawing the repurchased shares after having received the approval from its shareholders. The repurchase program is part of ASMI's commitment to use excess cash for the benefit of its shareholders. On December 31, 2017, 60.0% of the program was completed at an average share price of €56.77, while as per February 23, 2018, 96% of the program was completed.

On November 2, 2017, ASMI announced a partial sale of a stake of approximately 9% in ASMPT, whereby ASMI received proceeds of approximately €445 million. ASMI intends to propose to the 2018 Annual General Meeting to distribute €4.00 per common share free of any withholding tax. To this end it is proposed that the distribution is effected as a repayment of capital to the shareholders by way of a reduction of the par value of the common shares. Moreover ASMI plans to use €250 million for a new share buyback program.

As of February 23, 2018, ASMI held 7.8 million treasury shares (at the end of 2017: 6.16 million), which is more than sufficient to cover our outstanding options and restricted/performance shares. Hence ASMI will propose to the Annual General Meeting, to be held on May 28, 2018, the cancellation of 6 million treasury shares.

ASMI will propose to the forthcoming 2018 Annual General Meeting Shareholders, to declare a dividend of €0.80 per common share.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

Press Release Fourth Quarter Results (http://hugin.info/132090/R/2172468/837401.pdf)



