Primorus Investments has entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement to dispose of a 5% interest in Horse Hill Developments to Solo Oil, it announced on Wednesday. The firm said its AIM colleague Solo already held a 10% interest in HHDL, which in turn held a 65% interest in two onshore UK petroleum exploration licences - PEDL 137 and PEDL 246, which contain the Horse Hill oil discovery. Solo agreed to pay Primorus an aggregate consideration of £1m, made up of £0.65m in cash and the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...