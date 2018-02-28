MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/18 -- Canadian Metals Inc. (the "Corporation") (CSE: CME)(CSE: CME.CN)(CNSX: CME) announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 30,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit (each a "Unit") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share (each a "Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable by the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.15 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to advance the study and general development of the Baie-Comeau ferroalloys project Company's and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close in early March 2018, and is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the securities will be subject to a four month hold period under securities laws.

About Canadian Metals

Canadian Metals is focused on the development of its Langis project, a high-purity silica deposit located in the province of Quebec. The Corporation is rapidly positioning itself as a supplier of high purity silica and silicon alloy in North America. Silicon based materials can be formulated to provide a broad range of products from more durable, faster building materials with smarter electronic devices, solar panels and more efficient wind turbines. We expect to become a global supplier for a number of industries and applications but without limitation: glass, ceramics, lighting, oil and gas, paint, plastic and rubber. We also want to become an integrated supplier to metallurgical industries including foundries, and participate in a wide range of civil, industrial, environmental and related applications. These target markets are an integral part of the lives of millions of people every day.

