Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2018) - Pucara Resources Corp ("Pucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a joint venture agreement with IAMGOLD Peru S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD Corporation, for the exploration of the Company's Santo Tomas Project (now known as the Los Tambos Gold Project), and to provide an update on Pucara's corporate activities and exploration programs.

Los Tambos Gold Project with IAMGOLD

Los Tambos, which encompasses Pucara's Santo Tomas property is located in the Ayacucho Region of southern Peru. Pucara geologists have identified a high sufidation, gold bearing system,which hosts a large alteration footprint coincident with an extensive resistivity (IP) anomaly in the northern part of the property supported by rock chip geochemistry up to 2.0 g/t gold. The IAMGOLD exploration team is assessing this and other targets on the property to finalize a drilling program expected to commence in 2018 -2109 once permits and approvals are granted. The Los Tambos property has recently been expanded and now covers 7,600 hectares. Pucara has established strong, positive community relations with the local communities.

Pursuant to the joint venture agreement IAMGOLD may earn a 60% interest in the property by spending US$4.0 million for project work and making US$500,000 in payments to Pucara over the next 4 years. Upon vesting, IAMGOLD has the option to earn an additional 10% interest over two years by producing a one million ounce gold equivalent resource as defined within NI 43-101, and to pay Pucara the equivalent of US$ 2.00 per ounce of gold equivalent for the total resource defined by the NI 43-101compliant resource estimate.

Corporate Activities and Financings

In late 2017 Pucara completed corporate financings totaling C$5.2 million. Private placements yielded C$4.2 million from sales of units priced at C$0.40. A unit is comprised of one common share plus a half warrant priced at C$0.60 for 36 months. Investors include Sandstorm Gold Ltd., which also purchased a 1.0% NSR royalty on each of seven exploration-stage properties held 100% by Pucara, for additional proceeds of C$1.0 million.

Guadalupe Copper-Zinc Project with Nexa Resources

Pucara's Guadalupe Project in central Peru contains a copper-zinc volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) target. Guadalupe is an advanced exploration property optioned to Nexa Resources SA (previously Compañía Minera Milpo SAA). A 2018 drilling program is currently underway by Nexa. Pursuant to the option agreement, Nexa has the right to buy 100% of the project in 2019 with Pucara receiving a payment and a retained NSR royalty.

Advancing Project Portfolio

Pucara's portfolio of projects includes eight additional 100% owned properties, including:

Two high-sulfidation epithermal gold projects, Pacaska and Lourdes, that are being prepared for drilling by Pucara,

Two base metals projects, Capricho and Paco Orco, that are being advanced and being prepared for joint venture, and

Four early-stage gold exploration prospects that are being advanced through geologic mapping and sampling.

Steve Zuker, President and CEO states, "Pucara has made significant progress in the last year by advancing our projects and expanding the portfolio. In 2018 we expect several promising projects will be drill tested by Pucara or its partners. We are financially strong and partnered with quality companies with experience operating in Peru. Pucara is well-positioned for a significant discovery. After many years exploring in Peru as a private company, Pucara is preparing for a public listing in 2018."

Pucara is a privately held Canadian corporation, Peru focused, precious metals explorer and project generator company. It controls ten early stage, precious and base metals properties, covering more than 300 square kilometers in central and southern Peru. The exploration team has been working together in Peru since 2005. Pucara is supported by a sophisticated shareholder base of mining professionals including: Resource Capital Funds and Exploration Capital Partners (private equity firms), Sandstorm Gold Ltd, and Alamos Gold.

