sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,10 Euro		+0,52
+11,35 %
WKN: A0YF5P ISIN: LU0472835155 Ticker-Symbol: EXC 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
EXCEET GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EXCEET GROUP SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,92
5,00
17:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EXCEET GROUP SE
EXCEET GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EXCEET GROUP SE5,10+11,35 %