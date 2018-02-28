sprite-preloader
WKN: A2ACSM ISIN: US4435106079 Ticker-Symbol: HUEC 
Hubbell Inc.: Hubbell Incorporated to Host Investor Conference

SHELTON, CT. (February 28, 2018) - Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) will host an investor conference on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 beginning at 9:00 AM ET and concluding at 12:00 PM ET. The purpose of the meeting is for senior management to provide an overview of the business as well as to discuss the Company's outlook with institutional investors and security analysts.

The live audio of the conference and accompanying materials will be available and can be accessed by visiting Hubbell's Events and Presentations (http://investor.hubbell.com/?tab=event) section. You can also access this information by going to www.hubbell.com (https://www.hubbell.com/) and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu. The audio will be archived 24 hours after the event.

About the Company

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. With 2017 revenues of $3.7 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact:
Steve Beers
Hubbell Incorporated
40 Waterview Drive
P.O. Box 1000
Shelton, CT 06484
(475) 882-4000


Source: Hubbell Inc. via Globenewswire

