A wave of selling in the final stretch of the session weighed on stocks across the Continent on the last day of the month. By the close of trading, the benchmark Stoxx 600 was down by 0.71% or 2.73 points at 379.63, alongside a 0.44% or 54.88 point fall to 12,435.85 for the German Dax, while the Cac-40 was 0.44% lower at 5,320.49. Meanwhile, out on the euro area periphery, the Ibex 35 was retreating by 0.45% or 46.30 points to 9,853.90, but the FTSE Mibtel was adding 0.02% or 6.20 points to ...

