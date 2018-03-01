Significant Shareholders of Lehto Group Plc Successfully Completed Share Sale of Lehto Group Plc's Shares

HELSINKI, MARCH 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Lehto Group Plc's (the "Company") significant shareholders Asko Myllymäki, Winduo Oy, Tomi Koivukoski and Markus Myllymäki (the "Sellers") have sold 7 100 000 shares in the Company to international and Nordic institutional investors in an accelerated book-building process, corresponding to approximately 12.2 per cent of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company (the "Share Sale").

The sale price in the Share Sale was EUR 12.00 per share and the gross sales proceeds of the Share Sale amounted to approximately EUR 85 200000.00 million. Following the Share Sale, Markus Myllymäki, Winduo Oy and Tomi Koivukoski no longer own shares in the Company. Asko Myllymäki, who is the Chief Commercial Officer of the Company, owns 643 397 shares in the Company following the Share Sale, corresponding to approximately 1.10 per cent of all the shares and votes in the Company, and he has given an undertaking to the Global Coordinator not to sell his remaining shareholding in the Company during a 180-day period. The Sellers are not members of the Board of Directors or Executive Vice Presidents of the Company.

OP Corporate Bank plc ("OP") acted as a Global Coordinator and a Joint Bookrunner and Pareto Securities ("Pareto") as a Joint Bookrunner for the Share Sale.

