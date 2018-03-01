sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,003 Euro		+0,001
+25,00 %
WKN: A0D9K4 ISIN: GB00B064NT52 Ticker-Symbol: M7Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDIAZEST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MEDIAZEST PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
01.03.2018 | 12:16
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

MediaZest Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, March 1

1 March 2018

MediaZest Plc
("MediaZest", the "Company' or "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Total Voting Rights

At the date of this announcement, the Company's total issued share capital comprises of 1,286,425,774 ordinary shares of 0.1p each ("Ordinary Shares').The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company is 1,286,425,774. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc
0845 207 9378

Edward Hutton / David Hignell
Nominated Adviser
Northland Capital Partners Limited
020 3861 6625

Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP
020 3764 2341


© 2018 PR Newswire