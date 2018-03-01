MediaZest Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, March 1
1 March 2018
MediaZest Plc
("MediaZest", the "Company' or "Group"; AIM: MDZ)
Total Voting Rights
At the date of this announcement, the Company's total issued share capital comprises of 1,286,425,774 ordinary shares of 0.1p each ("Ordinary Shares').The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company is 1,286,425,774. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries:
Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc
0845 207 9378
Edward Hutton / David Hignell
Nominated Adviser
Northland Capital Partners Limited
020 3861 6625
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP
020 3764 2341