MediaZest Plc - Total Voting Rights

1 March 2018

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company' or "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Total Voting Rights

At the date of this announcement, the Company's total issued share capital comprises of 1,286,425,774 ordinary shares of 0.1p each ("Ordinary Shares').The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company is 1,286,425,774. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

