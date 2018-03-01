Great Portland Estates has let 23,700 square feet in two separate lettings at its new 37,400 square foot development at 55 Wells Street, W1, it announced on Thursday. The FTSE 250 company said the new tenants would occupy the first, and third to sixth floors, and would pay total rent of £2.1m, at an average of 4% ahead of the September 2017 estimated recovery value. Four of the five floors were let on 10-year leases with no breaks, with the remainder on a 10-year lease with a break at year ...

