Active-Investors: Free Research Report as AmerisourceBergen's Revenue Grew 6%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 14%

Stock Monitor: Cardinal Health Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 01, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ABC. AmerisourceBergen reported its first quarter fiscal 2018 operating and financial results on February 06, 2018. The drug distributor outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations and provided guidance for the fiscal year 2018. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company AmerisourceBergen. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CAH

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, AmerisourceBergen most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ABC

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In the first quarter of fiscal 2018, AmerisourceBergen's revenue grew 6% to $40.47 billion compared to $38.17 billion in Q1 FY17. The Company's reported numbers beat analysts' estimates by $50 million.

During Q1 FY18, AmerisourceBergen's gross profit was $1.11 billion, up 7.2% compared to $1.04 billion in Q1 FY17. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 2.75% in the reported quarter, an increase of 3 basis points from the prior year's corresponding quarter. AmerisourceBergen's gross profit in Q1 FY18 was $1.1 billion, up 4.5% on a y-o-y basis, primarily due to the increase in gross profit in Pharmaceutical Distribution Services.

For Q1 FY18, AmerisourceBergen's operating expenses were $693.7 million compared to $637.7 million in Q1 FY17. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by operating additional distribution centers in the reported quarter and duplicate costs resulting from the implementation of new information technology systems as well as increased costs to support the Company's revenue growth.

During Q1 FY18, AmerisourceBergen's operating income was $419.0 million versus $400.0 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's adjusted operating income of $488.1 million inched up 0.4% on a y-o-y basis. AmerisourceBergen' operating income as a percentage of revenue decreased 6 basis points to 1.21% in Q1 FY18.

For Q1 FY18, AmerisourceBergen reported net income of $861.85 million, or $3.90 per diluted share, compared to $247.24 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, in Q1 FY17. The increase in net income was primarily driven by the benefit from US tax reform. On an adjusted basis, the Company's earnings were $1.55 per diluted share, up 14% on a y-o-y basis compared to $1.36 in the year earlier same quarter, driven primarily by a $0.15 benefit from US tax reform. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.35 per share.

AmerisourceBergen's Segment Results

During Q1 FY18, the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment's revenue grew 5.8% to $38.94 billion compared to $36.80 billion in Q1 FY17. In the reported quarter, the segment's operating income of $388.18 million grew 2.4% versus $379.06 million in the prior year's comparable quarter.

For Q1 FY18, AmerisourceBergen' revenue in Other segment totaled $1.54 billion compared to $1.38 billion in Q1 FY17, reflecting an increase of 11.6% on a y-o-y basis. Operating income in Other segment dropped 6.4% to $100.3 million on a y-oy- basis in the reported quarter, primarily driven by performance at ABCS, specifically the Lash Group, and MWI and was partially offset by the contribution from World Courier.

Outlook

For fiscal year 2018, AmerisourceBergen is forecasting revenue growth in the range of 8% to 11% and adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the band of $6.45 to $6.65. The Company is estimating adjusted operating income growth in the range of 1% to 4%, Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment's operating income growth to be in the band of 1% to 4%, and Other segment's operating income growth in the band of flat to 2%.

AmerisourceBergen is projecting FY18 adjusted free cash flow to be approximately $1.35 billion to $1.6 billion and capital expenditures of approximately $325 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, AmerisourceBergen's stock fell 2.54%, ending the trading session at $95.16.

Volume traded for the day: 1.43 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 17.31%; previous six-month period - up 20.98%; past twelve-month period - up 3.99%; and year-to-date - up 3.64%

After yesterday's close, AmerisourceBergen's market cap was at $20.63 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 54.32.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.60%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Drugs Wholesale industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors