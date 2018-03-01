Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Northrop Grumman Raised its Dividend by 10%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on March 02, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 01, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on March 02, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on March 01, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on NOC:

Dividend Declared

On January 25, 2018, Northrop Grumman's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share on its common stock, a 10% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share. The dividend is payable March 21, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business March 05, 2018.

Northrop Grumman noted that the off-cycle dividend increase is a part of a broader set of capital deployment actions announced by the Company, including additional capital investments and employee benefits. Northrop Grumman expects to return to its annual dividend evaluation cycle in May of 2018.

Northrop Grumman's indicated dividend represents a yield of 1.24%, which is considerably higher than the average dividend yield of 1.24% for the Industrial Goods sector. The Company has raised dividend for ten consecutive years.

Dividend Insight

Northrop Grumman has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.29 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Northrop Grumman is forecasted to report earnings of $17.38 for the next year, which is almost four times above the Company's annualized dividend of $4.40 per share.

Northrop Grumman's cash provided by operating activities totaled $1.6 billion in Q4 2017 compared to $1.5 billion in the prior year's same period. The Company's free cash flow totaled $1.3 billion after capital expenditures of $278 million during Q4 2017. Northrop Grumman's free cash flow before after-tax discretionary pension contribution totaled $1.7 billion in Q4 2017 compared to $1.2 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Northrop Grumman

On February 23, 2018, Northrop Grumman announced that it has been awarded a $95 million contract by the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM) to develop increments one and two of the Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology (HART) system.

HART is the organization's next-generation recognition program, replacing the Automated Biometric Identity System (IDENT) built in the 1990s. HART is a more robust system than its predecessor and when fully implemented will perform multi-modal biometric identification of individuals to enable both national security and public safety as well as benefits and services.

When fully implemented, the Northrop Grumman-developed HART will feature multi-modal processing and matching technology that uses a combination of face, finger, and iris biometrics meeting DHS accuracy requirements.

About Northrop Grumman Corp.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Northrop Grumman's stock fell 1.02%, ending the trading session at $350.04.

Volume traded for the day: 1.02 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 970.08 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.46%; previous three-month period - up 15.29%; past twelve-month period - up 41.66%; and year-to-date - up 14.05%

After yesterday's close, Northrop Grumman's market cap was at $60.94 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 26.56.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Aerospace/Defense - Major Diversified industry.

