Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Jack Henry's Q2 Top-Line Grew 8%; Beat Forecasts

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q2 FY18, Jack Henry reported total revenues of $374.76 million, which came in above the $348.55 million reported in the year ago same period. The Company's total revenue numbers for the reported quarter topped market consensus estimates of $369.6 million.

During Q2 FY18, Jack Henry's Services & Support segment's total revenues grew 7% to $237.75 million from $221.72 million in Q2 FY17. Additionally, the Company's Processing segment's revenues grew 8% to $137.00 million in Q2 FY18 from $126.84 million in Q2 FY17. Furthermore, the Company reported a core segment revenue growth of 12% to $134.4 million in Q2 FY18 from $119.9 million in Q2 FY17.

The payment processing Company posted a net income of $155.57 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, in Q2 FY18, up from $58.81 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in Q2 FY17. The Company's net income, net of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA) and Other impacts, stood at $62.31 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, in Q2 FY18 versus $58.81 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the prior year's comparable quarter. Meanwhile, Wall Street had also expected the Company to report an adjusted net income of $0.80 per diluted share.

Operational Metrics

During Q2 FY18, Jack Henry's cost of revenue was $211.65 million, or 56% of total revenues, compared to $198.15 million, or 57% of total revenues, in the last year's corresponding quarter. The Company's research and development (R&D) expenses increased 7% to $22.41 million in Q2 FY18 from $20.87 million in Q2 FY17. The Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) also increased to $45.61 million in Q2 FY18 from $40.93 million in Q2 FY17. Furthermore, the Company's operating income came in at $95.27 million in Q2 FY18, up 8% from $88.61 million in Q2 FY17.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

In the first six months of FY18, Jack Henry's net cash used by operating activities was $176.91 million, rising from $163.87 million in the year-ago same period. The Company made a capital expenditure of $12.25 million in the first half of FY18 compared to $17.41 million in the first six months of FY17.

As on December 31, 2017, the Company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of $57.72 million compared to $114.77 million as on June 30, 2017. Furthermore, the Company's debt, net of current maturities, increased to $100.00 million as on December 31, 2017, from $50.00 million as on June 30, 2017.

Dividend and Share Repurchase

In a separate press release on February 12, 2018, Jack Henry's Board of Directors hiked the quarterly cash dividend by 19% to $0.37 per share, which will be payable on March 16, 2018, to stockholders of record as of March 01, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Jack Henry & Associates' stock declined 1.89%, ending the trading session at $117.30.

Volume traded for the day: 588.62 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 334.25 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 2.04%; previous six-month period - up 16.74%; past twelve-month period - up 25.09%; and year-to-date - up 0.29%

After yesterday's close, Jack Henry & Associates' market cap was at $9.06 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 36.91.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Business Software & Services industry.

