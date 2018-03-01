Invitation to Presentation of Sectra's Interim Report on March 12

LINKÖPING, Sweden, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra(STO: SECT B) will publish its nine-month report for the period May 2017 to January 2018 on March 12, 2018. Sectra invites analysts, investors, and the media to attend a teleconference in conjunction with the publication of the report.

Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra, and Mats Franzén, CFO of Sectra, will present the interim report and answer any questions.

Publication of interim report: 8:00 a.m. March 12, 2018

Presentation/teleconference: 10:00 a.m. March 12, 2018

To participate, call one of the following numbers five to ten minutes before the conference begins:

SE +46856642665

UK +442030089807

US +18558315944

The presentation will be held in English and can also be followed online at www.sectra.se/irwebcast. A recorded version will be available via this link after the conference.

Approximately 15 minutes before the start, a presentation (PDF document) will be available for download at www.sectra.se/irwebcast.

Sectra's financial calendar

March 12, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. : Nine-month interim report

: Nine-month interim report May 29, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. : Year-end report 2017/2018

: Year-end report 2017/2018 September 4, 2018 at 8.00 a.m. : Three-month interim report 2018/2019

: Three-month interim report 2018/2019 September 6, 2018 at 3.30 p.m. : Annual General Meeting in Linköping, Sweden

Further information about Sectra's financial events and interim reports: http://www.sectra.com/investor/calendar/

Subscribe for information

To subscribe to financial reports, invitations, and information from Sectra via email, please fill in your contact information at www.sectra.com/subscribe.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Pettersson

Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB

ph +46-13-23-52-04

e-mail info.investor@sectra.se

