MorphoSys AG: Invitation to Year-End Results 2017 Conference Call

Invitation to Year-End Results 2017 Conference Call of MorphoSys AG on March 13, 2018

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR) (XETRA: MOR) (OTC PINK: MPSYY) will publish its Annual Financial Results 2017 on March 13, 2018 at 7:00 a.m. CET.

The Management team of MorphoSys AG will host a conference call and webcast to present MorphoSys's Annual Financial Results 2017 and provide an outlook for 2018.

Date: Tuesday, March 13, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. CET (1:00 p.m. GMT, 8:00 a.m. EST)

Dial-in numbers (listen only):

Germany: +49 (0) 69 201 744 210

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 203 009 2470

USA: +1 (0) 877 423 0830

Participant PIN: 12211431#

Company participants in the call will be:

- Dr. Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer

- Jens Holstein, Chief Financial Officer

- Dr. Malte Peters, Chief Development Officer

Participants are kindly requested to dial in up to 10 minutes before the call to ensure a secure line and a prompt start.

The presentation slides and webcast link will be available at the Company's website at http://www.morphosys.com/conference-calls.

A slide-synchronized audio replay of the conference will also be available at the corporate website following the live event.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys a late-stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the development of innovative and differentiated therapies for patients suffering from serious diseases. Based on the our proprietary technology platforms and leadership in the field of therapeutic antibodies, we, together with our partners, have participated in the development of more than 100 therapeutic product candidates currently in R&D, 28 of which in clinical development. Our broad pipeline spans two business segments: Proprietary Development, in which we invest in and develop product candidates, and Partnered Discovery, in which we generate product candidates for our partners in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries against targets identified by our partners. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.

HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.

Tremfya(R) is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated. MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.

For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG

Anke Linnartz

Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Jochen Orlowski

Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR

Alexandra Goller

Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR

Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404

investors@morphosys.com

SOURCE: MorphoSys AG