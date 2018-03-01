Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Akamai Reported Better Than Expected Revenue and Earnings Results

Stock Monitor: Care.com Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Akamai's revenues gained 8% to $663 million versus revenues of $616 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $647.9 million.

For the full year FY17, Akamai's total revenues were $2.50 billion compared to $2.34 billion for FY16, up 7% on a y-o-y basis.

During Q4 2017, Akamai's GAAP income from operations was $28 million, reflecting a 77% decrease from $124 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results were impacted by a restructuring charge of $52 million and a charge due to the release of an indemnification asset related to a 2012 acquisition of $16 million. Akamai's GAAP operating margin was 4% for Q4 2017, down 16% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's non-GAAP income from operations was $155 million for the reported quarter, down 11% from the $174 million reported in the prior year's same quarter.

Akamai's GAAP net income was $19 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for Q4 2017; a 79% decrease from $92 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. Apart from the aforementioned charges, the Company's reported quarter results were also impacted by a provisional charge associated with the recently-enacted US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA) of $26 million, or $0.15 per share.

Akamai's non-GAAP net income was $118 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $126 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.63 per share.

For FY17, the Company's full-year GAAP net income was $218 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to $316 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net income was $453 million, or $2.62 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $476 million, or $2.70 per diluted share, in FY16.

Revenue Details

Customer Revenue by Division - During Q4 2017, Akamai's Web Division revenues jumped 17% to $355 million compared to $328 million in Q4 2016. The Company's Media Division revenues were $284 million for the reported quarter, down 3% from $273 million in the year ago same period. Akamai's Enterprise and Carrier Division revenues surged 24% to $24 million on a y-o-y basis for Q4 2017.

Revenue by Solution Category - During Q4 2017, Akamai's Performance and Security Solutions revenues advanced 13% to $416 million on a y-o-y basis compared to $381 million in Q4 2016. The Cloud Security Solutions revenues, a component of Performance and Security Solutions revenues, were $135 million for the reported quarter, up 32% on a y-o-y basis. Akamai's Media Delivery Solutions revenues were $190 million for Q4 2017, down 3% from $183 million in the year earlier comparable quarter. The Company's Service and Support Solutions revenues jumped 9% to $57 million on a y-o-y basis for the reported quarter.

Revenue by Geography - During Q4 2017, Akamai's revenues from US grew 1% to $430 million on a y-o-y basis compared to $409 million in Q4 2016. The Company's International revenues were $234 million for the reported quarter, reflecting a 21% increase compared to $213 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

Revenue from Internet Platform Customers - For Q4 2017, Akamai's revenues from Internet Platform Customers dropped 15% to $50 million on a y-o-y basis. The Company's revenues, excluding Internet Platform Customers, were $614 million for the reported quarter, up 10% compared to $571 million in the year earlier same quarter.

Cash Matters

Akamai's cash flow from operating activities was $197 million, or 30% of revenues, for Q4 2017, and $801 million, or 32% of revenues, for FY17. The Company's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $1.3 billion at December 31, 2017.

During Q4 2017, Akamai spent $55 million to repurchase 1.0 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $52.23 per share. For FY17, the Company spent $361 million to repurchase 6.9 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $52.59 per share. Akamai had approximately 170 million shares of common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Akamai Technologies' stock declined 1.14%, ending the trading session at $67.46.

Volume traded for the day: 1.04 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.31%; previous three-month period - up 21.88%; past twelve-month period - up 7.76%; and year-to-date - up 3.72%

After yesterday's close, Akamai Technologies' market cap was at $11.22 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 47.78.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Information Providers industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors