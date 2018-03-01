CAYENNE, FRENCH GUIANA -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/18 -- La Compagnie Miniere Esperance (CME or the Company) is pleased to announce an agreement with Newmont Mining Corporation (Newmont) for further exploration and development of CME's Esperance gold project in French Guiana. Following on from this agreement with Newmont, CME is now actively seeking partners for its Saint-Elie gold property.

At the beginning of 2016, CME published the positive results of its Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) prepared by GoldMinds Geoservices Inc. (GMG) on its Esperance gold project in French Guiana, which led to negotiations and discussions with interested parties.

In 2017, the Company reached an agreement with Newmont to carry out exploration and development work at the Esperance gold project. Newmont's press release can be accessed via the link below:

http://www.newmont.com/newsroom/newsroom-details/2017/Newmont-Enhances-Long-term-Growth-Position-in-Guiana-Shield/default.aspx

The Company is now turning its attention to the development of its Saint-Elie gold property owned by Societe des Mines de Saint-Elie (SMSE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CME. The first resources on this site were highlighted by Golden Star in 1997, which historically produced 20 tonnes of gold. Since 2005, SMSE has produced 8,000 ounces a year and the property continues to show growth potential. Recently, a trench campaign identified a mineralized corridor over 5 km long with interesting grades. The following is a link to SMSE's website and historical resource information. An NI 43-101 Technical Report prepared in 2016 by GMG is also available.

http://esperancegoldmine.com/index.php/en/saint-elie-mine/

Saint-Elie's diamond drill results published on March 2, 2016 can be reviewed at the following link:

http://www.marketwired.com/press-release/smse-wholly-owned-subsidiary-cme-announces-positive-results-from-its-2015-drilling-campaign-2102305.htm

The technical content of this press release was prepared and revised by Claude Duplessis, geological engineer at GoldMinds Geoservices Inc., an Independent Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 standards.

About CME and SMSE

CME is a private Guyanese company owner of two mining sites:

-- ESPERANCE in the town of Apatou; and -- SAINT-ELIE in the town of Saint-Elie; the mining title is held by SMSE (Societe des Mines de Saint-Elie), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CME. The concession was acquired by SMSE from Golden Star.

For more information on SMSE visit: www.esperancegoldmine.com, SMSE tab.

Contacts:

Alexandre Cailleau Chef Geologist

SMSE/CME in French Guiana

+ 594 694 20 87 99

cme.alexandre.cailleau@wanadoo.fr



Contact in Canada for SMSE/CME

Claude Duplessis, Ing.

GoldMinds Geoservices

1-418-653-9559

c.duplessis@goldmindsgeoservices.com



