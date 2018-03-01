Through this new transaction, the combined capacity of the PV assets owned by the Italian power and gas plant provider has surpassed 54 MW.Italian power and gas plant provider A2A has acquired five operational PV plants with a combined power of 15.7 MW in Italy. The company's unit A2A Rinnovabili bought the plants, which are located in the Italian regions of Puglia, Lazio and Emilia-Romagna, and arose from a fund of Impax (AIFM) Limited, which is part of UK-based Impax Asset Management Group plc. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Through this new operation, the company's ...

