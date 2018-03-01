Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2018) - RAI$E Conference Series, a Vancouver-Based event management company, is pleased to announce it has reached capacity on its pre-PDAC conference. The conference will be hosted at One King West Hotel tomorrow, Friday March 2 and will connect resource companies with funds, finance professionals and investors for a FULL DAY of pre-scheduled meetings.

Presenting companies are Avalon Advanced Materials (TSX: AVL), GoviEx Uranium (TSXV: GXU), Vangold Mining (TSXV: VAN), Northstar Gold, Integra Resources (TSXV: ITR), New Age Metals (TSXV: NAM), Northern Graphite (TSXV: NGC), Benz Mining (TSXV: BZ), Midnight Sun (TSXV: MMA), Gold Torrent, Aston Bay (TSXV: BAY), Micah Minerals, Eagle Graphite (TSXV: EGA), Plato Gold (TSXV: PGC) and Sierra Metals (TSX: SMT).



Presenting Companies



To view an enhanced version of the presenting companies, please visit:

[http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4670/33232_a1519924027750_67.jpg]

Neil Lock, Founder & CEO of RAI$E states, "I'm extremely excited to host this unique conference a few days before the PDAC. Our conference is designed to introduce resource companies to active resource investors, funds and investment advisors in an efficient and effective manner. We pre-schedule a full day of one-on-one meetings for everyone, companies are stationary for the day and investors go meeting area to meeting area every 20 minutes - a full day of engaging conversations and building new relationships. The companies presenting are looking to create awareness, build their network, attract market support and/or secure investment. We have an amazing line-up of investors pre-registered for the conference and I'm confident each and every company presenting will receive traction and support."

The PDAC International Convention, Trade Show & Investors Exchange will be held in Toronto, Canada, March 4-7 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Our Industry Partner InvestorIntel, a leading online source of independent investor information, will be conducting interviews at the conference and recently interviewed PDAC President Glenn Mullan. "PDAC really is all about networking. It begins early, ends late. There is lots of diversions and catalysts and really it is just all about networking and business. It is fabulous."



Click here to watch interview:



https://investorintel.com/investorintel-video/pdac-president-glenn-mullan-lithium-cobalt-rare-earths/

RAI$E Conference would like to thank Derek Wood at Conduit IR, Tracy Weslosky at InvestorIntel, Sam Grier at Stirling Capital, Sherman Dahl at the Pretium Group and Doug Johnson & Jake Bouma from Pathfinder Asset Management & Intrynsyc Capital.

Join us at one of our remaining 2018 conferences:



RAI$E at the STAMPEDE, July 4 in Calgary;

RAI$E on the WEST COAST, September 14; and

RAI$E in LONDON, November 26

Contact Information:

Neil Lock, Founder & CEO

604-380-4888

neil@raiseconference.com

www.raiseconference.com