Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2018) - Knol Resources Corp., (TSXV: NOL.H) (the "Corporation"). At the request of IIROC, the Corporation wishes to confirm that the Corporation's management is unaware of any material change in the Corporation's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Atkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knol Resources Corp.

Email: atkinson@earlston.ca

Phone: (604) 689-1428

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.