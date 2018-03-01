Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Declaration of options and capital adjustment

The Board of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company") announces that Thomas Semino, primary insider in Golden Ocean, has exercised options to acquire a total of 50,000 shares in the Company in accordance with the terms previously disclosed to the market. The total number of shares outstanding in the Company following this is 144,247,697, each with a nominal value of USD 0.05.
Following the declaration Mr. Semino holds 50,000 shares and 100,000 options in the Company
March 1, 2018
Hamilton, Bermuda
The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Ltd.
