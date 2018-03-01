Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Declaration of options and capital adjustment

The Board of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company") announces that Thomas Semino, primary insider in Golden Ocean, has exercised options to acquire a total of 50,000 shares in the Company in accordance with the terms previously disclosed to the market. The total number of shares outstanding in the Company following this is 144,247,697, each with a nominal value of USD 0.05.

Following the declaration Mr. Semino holds 50,000 shares and 100,000 options in the Company

March 1, 2018

Hamilton, Bermuda

The Board of Directors

Golden Ocean Group Ltd.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

