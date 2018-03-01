Constellation Brands, Inc: Constellation Brands to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Financial Results; Host Conference Call March 29, 2018

VICTOR, N.Y., March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) (NYSE:STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that it will report financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended February 28, 2018, on Thursday, March 29, 2018, before the open of the U.S. markets. A conference call to discuss the financial results and outlook will be hosted by Chief Executive Officer Rob Sands and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David Klein at 10:30 a.m. eastern time, March 29, 2018.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +973-935-8505 beginning at 10:20 a.m. (eastern). A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's website, www.cbrands.com (http://www.cbrands.com/), under the Investors section. Financial information discussed on the conference call and a reconciliation of reported (GAAP) financial measures with comparable or non-GAAP financial measures will also be available on the company's website when the call begins under Investors and by selecting Financial History. For anyone unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available on the company's website.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) (NYSE:STZ.B), a Fortune 500 company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico. The company's beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point, one of the most awarded craft brewers in the U.S. In addition, Constellation is the world leader in premium wine, selling great brands that people love, including Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Franciscan Estate, Ruffino and The Prisoner. The company's premium spirits brands include SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.

Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100 brands in its portfolio; about 40 wineries, breweries and distilleries; and approximately 10,000 talented employees. We express our company vision: to elevate life with every glass raised.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands (https://twitter.com/@cbrands) and visit www.cbrands.com (http://www.cbrands.com/).

MEDIA CONTACTS INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS Mike McGrew 773-251-4934 | Amy Martin 585-678-7141 Patty Yahn-Urlaub 585-678-7483 | Bob Czudak 585-678-7170

