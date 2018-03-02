Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2018) - Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated February 27, 2018, it has now filed its audited Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2017.

Centurion anticipates filing its first quarter Financial Statements for the period ended October 31, 2017, within the next week and will then immediately make application to the TSX Venture exchange for a reinstatement of trading.

ABOUT CENTURION

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with an international focus on the development of agri-mineral fertilizer projects. For additional information on the Ana Sofia project and applications of agri-gypsum, visit our website: www.centurionminerals.com

"David G. Tafel"

President and CEO

For Further Information Contact:

David Tafel

604-683-1991

