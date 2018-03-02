Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Purchase of Land with Pre-let Development 02-March-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 2 March 2018 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Purchase of Land with Pre-let Development Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce the completion of a forward funding agreement for a pre-let development, together with the purchase of the development land. The Company has acquired 0.4 acres of land in Maypole, Birmingham, adjacent to the busy A435 Alcester Road, one of the main arterial routes into Birmingham city centre. The development will comprise an 1,800 sq ft drive-through coffee shop with 16 parking spaces and construction is being phased over an expected six month build period. The unit, to be developed by Deeley Properties Limited, has been pre-let to Starbucks Coffee UK Limited on a 15 year lease, without break, with five yearly upward only market rent reviews. On completion of the development for a total consideration of GBP1.75 million, the total passing rent will be GBP120,000 per annum reflecting a net initial yield[1] of 6.43%. The land purchase price of GBP1.0 million was funded from the Company's existing cash facilities, resulting in net gearing2 increasing to 21.7% loan to value. Commenting on the acquisition, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's discretionary investment manager), said: "The growth of drive-through stores is being driven by the likes of Costa, Starbucks and Greggs and is proving popular with retailers and customers, which is leading to rental growth in the sector. The location of this property on an arterial access route for Birmingham city centre allows easy accessibility for traffic both entering and leaving the City, enhancing the site's offering." 1 Passing rent divided by valuation plus estimated purchaser's costs. 2 Gross borrowings less unrestricted cash divided by last published property portfolio valuation. -Ends- For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [1] Numis Securities Limited Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk Notes to Editors Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10 million at acquisition. The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub GBP10 million lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth. Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company. For more information visit www.custodianreit.com [2] and www.custodiancapital.com [1]. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CREI Sequence No.: 5255 End of Announcement EQS News Service 659657 02-March-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=659657&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=44eae66ce326b2005a19503bbab5faed&application_id=659657&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

